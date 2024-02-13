The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its class of 2024 nominees a few days ago, and included are Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Sinéad O’Connor, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B & Rakim, Foreigner, Lenny Kravitz, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & The Gang, and Oasis.

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, though, doesn’t seem too thrilled: On February 12, he tweeted, “F*ck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.”

He expanded on this in response to tweets from fans. One person wrote, “do you really not want oasis to win? like truly? i fully understand why you aren’t interested but we really really want this for you and noel, oasis deserves it like no other band,” and Gallagher responded, “I appreciate that you do but I honestly feel there’s something very fishy about those awards.” He wrote in a different tweet, “I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat.”

Another fan implored Oasis lovers to vote and Gallagher replied, “Don’t waste your time Rkid as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox.” He also wrote in response to a different fan’s post about voting, “I appreciate it but it’s not what it’s about it’s a joke.”

Of course, he found an opportunity to diss Noel Gallagher. One fan asked if any of the band members would attend the induction ceremony if Oasis was voted in, and Gallagher said, “The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he’d prob go as for me I’m washing my hair and having a pedicure and a manicure.”