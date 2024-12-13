André 3000 and Big Boi have no issue coming together to protect Outkast’s intellectual property. However, getting the former duo in the booth or on a stage isn’t as simple.

During a recent sit-down with Rolling Stone‘s Andre Gee, André 3000 admitted that an Outkast reunion tour or album is more than likely out of the question — at least for him.

“I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an Outkast album would happen,” he said. “I don’t know the future, but I can say that we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been.”

André also noted, “I knew when I was, like, 25, that at a certain age I wouldn’t want to be onstage doing those songs. They required a certain energy. Honestly, I’m not a big fan of looking back. I’m just not.”

He continued to express gratitude for his time in the duo. “I’m grateful for everything that’s happened, but it was a time,” he said. “To me, that’s what it is. That was a great time, and I wish y’all were there.”

While this isn’t the news Outkast fans wanted to read, André 3000 has come to terms with it.

“I don’t blame the fan for wanting what they’ve known,” he said. “I know, for the rest of my life, people will be like, ‘One more OutKast album.’ [But] I try to put myself in the shoes of other people, and I’m like, ‘Man, if we ain’t do an OutKast album in 20 years, do y’all really think it’s going to happen now?'”

Well, if you want more music from André 3000, that is on the way. In the meantime, you can enjoy his Grammy-nominated debut instrumental album, New Blue Sun.