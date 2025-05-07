The National leader Matt Berninger ventures off for some solo endeavors every now and then, and he’s in one of those periods now: His new album Get Sunk is set for later this month, and ahead of the release, he has shared another new song, “Inland Ocean.” The tune features backing vocals from Ronboy (Julia Laws) and is overall an enveloping slow burn.

Berninger previously said the album follows “a long period of writer’s block and self-disgust” in 2020, adding, “I just got sick of asking myself ‘Why am I like this?'” He also revealed the new project is “not necessarily an autobiographical album,” and a press release said it was inspired by “the flora and fauna of his new home in Connecticut after years living in Los Angeles.”

Listen to “Island Ocean” above. Berninger’s tour also starts soon, so check out the upcoming dates below.