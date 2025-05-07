The National leader Matt Berninger ventures off for some solo endeavors every now and then, and he’s in one of those periods now: His new album Get Sunk is set for later this month, and ahead of the release, he has shared another new song, “Inland Ocean.” The tune features backing vocals from Ronboy (Julia Laws) and is overall an enveloping slow burn.
Berninger previously said the album follows “a long period of writer’s block and self-disgust” in 2020, adding, “I just got sick of asking myself ‘Why am I like this?'” He also revealed the new project is “not necessarily an autobiographical album,” and a press release said it was inspired by “the flora and fauna of his new home in Connecticut after years living in Los Angeles.”
Listen to “Island Ocean” above. Berninger’s tour also starts soon, so check out the upcoming dates below.
Matt Berninger’s 2025 Tour Dates
05/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre
05/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
05/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/29 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/30 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
08/26 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
08/27 — London, UK @ Troxy
08/28-31 — Nr Tolland Royal, Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
08/31 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
09/01 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Olt Rivierenhof
09/02 — Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
09/04 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
09/05 — Copehagen, Denmark @ Vega
09/06 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord Records. Find more information here.