Indiecast On The Returns Of Alex G And Grizzly Bear

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode by noting the returns of two indie-rock favorites from the 2000s — Grizzly Bear and Fiery Furnaces are both returning to the road later this year. (Given that Grizzly Bear’s Shields was recently inducted in the Indiecast Hall Of Fame, could this be evidence of the vaunted Indiecast bump?)

The guys also talk about an upcoming fall tour from Modest Mouse and Built To Spill, and weigh the catalogs of these iconic bands against each other. Then they discuss the latest song by Alex G, a teaser for his upcoming RCA Records debut LP. In the mailbag, a listener asks whether being a music critic makes it harder to be a music fan. The guys also answer an email about Sleep Token, which makes this the second consecutive episode with Sleep Token discourse.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the latest from the UK band Caroline and Steven goes for the Chicago guitarist Eli Winter.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 241 here