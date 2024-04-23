The Opium crew may have canceled their Antagonist Tour, but that isn’t stopping them from recalibrating their plans for 2024 and forging ahead. Ken Carson, who is five months removed from the release of his third studio album A Great Chaos, has announced his tour dates for 2024, kicking off in Orlando on July 8. Carson shared the pre-sale information on his social channels, with the tickets set for general sale on April 26 at 10 AM local time.
Ken Carson 2024 Tour Dates
07/08 — Orlando, FL @ Warehouse at CCF
07/09 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
07/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
07/12 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
07/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
07/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
07/19 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
07/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
07/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
07/26 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/29 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
07/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
08/01 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
08/04 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/07 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/08 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
08/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
08/12 — Toronto, ON @ History
08/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
08/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/18 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
08/20 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Rozy
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/30 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/15 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
09/16 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
09/17 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
09/20 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
09/22 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
09/24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
09/25 — Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
09/27 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
09/29 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
09/30 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
10/01 — Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
10/03 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/05 — Prague, CZ @ Garbe
