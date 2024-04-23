The Opium crew may have canceled their Antagonist Tour, but that isn’t stopping them from recalibrating their plans for 2024 and forging ahead. Ken Carson, who is five months removed from the release of his third studio album A Great Chaos, has announced his tour dates for 2024, kicking off in Orlando on July 8. Carson shared the pre-sale information on his social channels, with the tickets set for general sale on April 26 at 10 AM local time.