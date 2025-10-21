A24 Launches A New Live Performance Series With A Set From Tame Impala

The folks at A24 know how to make a movie, so it stands to reason that they’d do a pretty bang-up job at filming musical performances, too. They’re giving it a shot now, alongside their off-Broadway venue Cherry Lane Theatre: Today (October 21), they’ve announced a new filmed concert series titled Sound Check (not to be confused with Uproxx’s own Sound Check video series).
The first installment is out now and it features Tame Impala, fresh off the release of his album Deadbeat. In addition to the first live performance of “My Old Ways,” the set also includes “Dracula” and “Loser.” It is directed by A24 director Sean Durkin (known for The Iron Claw and Martha Marcy May Marlene).
Watch the performance above and find the Deadbeat cover art and tracklist below, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates.
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Album Cover Artwork
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tracklist
1. “My Old Ways”
2. “No Reply”
3. “Dracula”
4. “Loser”
5. “Oblivion”
6. “Not My World”
7. “Piece Of Heaven”
8. “Obsolete”
9. “Ethereal Connection”
10. “See You On Monday (You’re Lost)”
11. “Afterthought”
12. “End Of Summer”
Tame Impala’s 2025 Tour Dates: Deadbeat
10/27/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/31/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/03/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
11/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/14/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/15/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
04/04/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10/2026 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12/2026 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13/2026 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18/2026 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20/2026 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
04/23/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01/2026 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Deadbeat is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.