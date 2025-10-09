‘The Moment’: Everything To Know About Charli XCX’s New A24 Movie

Per IMDb, Charli XCX has five upcoming movies, which is a lot for somebody who’s primarily known for culture-defining music. That doesn’t even count the films she’s already been in this year, Erupcja and Sacrifice. She’s a real cinephile, and in recent times, she’s been making a greater push to be the one on the screen. On that front, her next big project is The Moment, a new movie from A24. Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.

Plot A press release notes of the film, “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.” A March report from Deadline called the movie a mockumentary and said it “gives an inside look at the inner workings of the music industry and explores how subculture is mutated by commercial success.” The movie was directed by Aidan Zamiri, and Zamiri co-wrote it with Bertie Brandes. The script is “based on an original idea” by Charli. Cast The movie stars Charli, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Kylie Jenner, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, Alexander Skarsgård, Tish Weinstock, and Michael Workéyè, along with Charli’s musical collaborators Shygirl and A.G. Cook. Cook is also said to be the film’s composer. Deadline reported previously that per sources, Arquette is playing a record label boss, Skarsgard will be “a fashionable European creative,” and Mullen will portray Charli’s personal assistant. In an August interview with Variety, Charli said of her forays into film, “I am really enjoying my acting journey. I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energized.”