Last year, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker took to a cabin in Massachusetts to record a pair of albums, Songs and Instrumentals. She took to a different environment to play the song for The Late Show, though, as she retreated to the desert to perform “Anything.”

Although it’s not the same setting in which Lenker recorded the gentle track, it’s still beautiful to see it performed at golden hour surrounded by sand. This performance is also somewhat similar to Lenker’s Tiny Desk performance from November, when she played some songs from a camper in Joshua Tree.

Lenker previously said of the song, “It’s a montage of many different images that I had stored in my mind from being with this person. I guess there’s a thread of sweetness through it all, through things as intense as getting bit by a dog and having to go to the ER. It’s like everything gets strung together like when you’re falling in love; it feels like when you’re in a relationship or in that space of getting to know someone. It doesn’t matter what’s happening, because you’re just with them. I wanted to encapsulate something or internalize something of the beauty of that relationship.”

Meanwhile, Lenker’s Big Thief bandmate Buck Meek is fresh off the release of a solo album of his own, and Lenker co-wrote a song on it.

Watch Lenker perform “Anything” on Colbert above.