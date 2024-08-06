Adrianne Lenker seems to like keeping busy, as aside from her Big Thief duties, she also released a solo album, Bright Future, earlier this year. Fans in Japan got an extra treat on that front, as the country’s CD release of the album featured a bonus track called “Once A Bunch.” Now, Lenker has made the tune more widely available and given it a proper release. A 7-inch vinyl edition of the tune is also set to be released this fall via independent record stores.

This comes at a pivotal time for Big Thief. In July, the group announced that they and founding member Max Oleartchik had parted ways, explaining the reasoning for the shift as “interpersonal reasons with mutual respect in our hearts.” Weeks later, the band gave their first post-Oleartchik performance at Portland’s Project Pabst festival, and there was a lot of change: They played ten new songs and they performed with two new band members, a drummer and a bassist introduced as “Justin.”

