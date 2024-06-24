Here Is Adrianne Lenker’s 2024 US Tour Setlist

Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker is in the midst of a run of solo tour dates, in support of her latest album, March’s Bright Future. If you’re heading out to a show soon or just want to see what’s been going on, here’s what to know about the setlist.
Looking at the June 22 show at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre as a recent example, Lenker was pretty evenly split with playing Big Thief songs and her own solo material: Nine songs from her band and ten of her own (via setlist.fm).
For about half the 19-song set, Lenker was joined by Nick Hakim and Josefin Runsteen. The first half of the performance was mainly Big Thief tracks with a few solo tunes sprinkled in, while the second half was the inverse.
Check out the setlist below.
Adrianne Lenker’s 2024 US Tour Setlist
1. “Simulation Swarm” (Big Thief song)
2. “The Only Place” (Big Thief song)
3. “My Angel”
4. “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” (Big Thief song)
5. “Little Things” (Big Thief song)
6. “Pretty Things” (Big Thief song)
7. “Happiness” (Big Thief song)
8. “Time Escaping” (Big Thief song)
9. “Symbol”
10. “Promise Is A Pendulum” (Big Thief song)
11. “Bright Future”
12. “Heavy Focus”
13. “No Machine”
14. “Ingydar”
15. “Sadness As A Gift”
16. “Orange” (Big Thief song)
17. “Fool”
18. “Not A Lot, Just Forever”
19. “Anything” (encore)