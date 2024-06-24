Here Is Adrianne Lenker’s 2024 US Tour Setlist

Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker is in the midst of a run of solo tour dates, in support of her latest album, March’s Bright Future. If you’re heading out to a show soon or just want to see what’s been going on, here’s what to know about the setlist.

Looking at the June 22 show at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre as a recent example, Lenker was pretty evenly split with playing Big Thief songs and her own solo material: Nine songs from her band and ten of her own (via setlist.fm).

For about half the 19-song set, Lenker was joined by Nick Hakim and Josefin Runsteen. The first half of the performance was mainly Big Thief tracks with a few solo tunes sprinkled in, while the second half was the inverse.

Check out the setlist below.