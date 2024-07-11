A big change has just hit Big Thief: Max Oleartchik — a founding member of the group alongside Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek (other current member James Krivchenia replaced founding drummer Jason Burger in 2016) — is no longer in the band.

Big Thief revealed this news today (July 11) in a statement shared on social media, explaining that the change “was made for interpersonal reasons with mutual respect in our hearts” but not offering any specifics.

The post also notes, “Our love for each other is infinite, and we are so grateful for all we have shared these many years together since the beginning of our journey as a band. We wouldn’t be who we are without Max. This separation marks the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one for Big Thief.”

It’s not currently clear if the band has found a replacement for Oleartchik, or if they intend to continue without him as a three-piece at least on a temporary basis.

Find the full statement below.