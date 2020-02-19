Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker Will Go On A Brief Solo Tour This Spring

Adrianne Lenker is best known for her work with Big Thief, but she has also received plenty of acclaim for her solo material. She has been busy touring with her band over the past year or so, and now she is ready to hit the road on her own, as she just announced a brief solo tour. The run of seven shows is scheduled for the end of April, and the quick trek includes stops in New Jersey, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and a pair of Massachusetts shows before wrapping up in Maine.

Fans who go to see one of those shows should be aware that an encore may not be guaranteed if Lenker approaches her solo gigs the same way Big Thief approaches their shows, which often have short setlists with no encores. Lenker previously said in a video, “I’m sorry if it bums people out when we don’t do encores or play for a super long time, but each night, we’re writing a new setlist, and we’re actually just playing all the songs that are really in our hearts to play. And I don’t really know how to operate any other way. I don’t really care about getting famous or getting bigger, and I don’t care if I’m playing dive bars for the rest of my life. My feeling is just like, if you want to come and if you’re enjoying the experience and if there can be some kind of genuine exchange, let’s do it. But we’re definitely not monkeys, and we’ll definitely not ever do things just to adhere to other people’s expectations.”

Check out the full list of Lenker’s tour dates below. Also revisit our review of Big Thief’s latest album, 2019’s Two Hands, and our review of Lenker’s most recent solo record, 2018’s Abysskiss.

04/20 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/21 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

04/22 — Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

04/23 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

04/24 — Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performance Center

04/25 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/26 — Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square