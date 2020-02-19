Although there are still several more weeks of winter, summer music festival announcements are offering a light at the end of the snowy tunnel. Over the last few months, many festivals across the globe have begun to unveil their headlining artists and get fans excited for festival season. Now, Pitchfork Music Festival has announced its full 2020 lineup, and big-name artists like The National, Run The Jewels, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will take the stage during the weekend-long event.

This year’s event goes down in Chicago’s Union Park from July 17 to 19. Pitchfork Fest is celebrating its 15th year, and the anniversary lineup also features Big Thief, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Twin Peaks, and plenty more.

🌈 The moment you've all been waiting for…the lineup for #P4Kfest's 15th year is here! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Kk61CfqFxu pic.twitter.com/lNWbh5Pcjx — Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) February 19, 2020

So far, it looks like 2020 is going to be a great summer for music festivals. Coachella was one of the first festivals to announce a lineup, unveiling headliners like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine. Governers Ball followed, announcing it will be inviting Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, and Vampire Weekend to its stage. Other festivals, like Bonnaroo, see a more eclectic lineup with an unlikely combination of headliners: Lizzo and Tool.

Single-day passes for Pitchfork Fest start at $75, with weekend passes starting at $185. Check out the full lineup above, and get tickets here. Also revisit Uproxx’s coverage of Pitchfork Fest 2019 here.

