In 2019, New Zealand’s Aldous Harding released a brilliant album of nuanced folk music in Designer. The corresponding tour was one for the ages, as Harding remains one of the few artists in our attention deficit world who can render an entire concert crowd silent in awe of her impeccable performances. Today, Harding released new music, announced the new album Warm Chris, and a robust tour schedule.
The new album will be out on March 25th and the new single “Lawn,” is a shimmering reflection of Harding’s unique spirit as a musician. The track rolls along with the same grassy, groovy feeling that makes her such a mesmerizing artist. The song and album are both produced by John Parish, who along with Harding’s previous two albums, produced Dry Cleaning’s standout New Long Leg, and has worked extensively with PJ Harvey.
Watch the video and listen to “Lawn” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Warm Chris below. 2022 tour dates are also listed below with tickets now on sale here.
1. “Ennui”
2. “Tick Tock”
3. “Fever”
4. “Warm Chris”
5. “Lawn”
6. “Passion Babe”
7. “She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain”
8. “Staring At The Henry Moore”
9. “Bubbles”
10. “Leathery Whip”
03/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
03/05 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
03/06 — Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort
03/07 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
03/09 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
03/11 — Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
03/12 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
03/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
03/15 — Zurich, CH, @ Bogen F
03/17 — Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis
03/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
03/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns
03/23 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
03/28 — Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk
03/30 — London, GB @ Barbican
04/01 — Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront
04/03 — Glasgow, GB @ City Halls
04/05 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
04/07 — Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall
04/08 — Brighton, GB @ The Dome
04/10 — Cardiff, GB @ The Tramshed
04/11 — Briston, GB @ Trinity
04/12 — Bristol, GB @ Trinity
06/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/04 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/06 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
06/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/11 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
06/13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
06/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/21 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/27 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
06/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
07/01 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
07/02 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
Warm Chris is out 3/25 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.