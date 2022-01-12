In 2019, New Zealand’s Aldous Harding released a brilliant album of nuanced folk music in Designer. The corresponding tour was one for the ages, as Harding remains one of the few artists in our attention deficit world who can render an entire concert crowd silent in awe of her impeccable performances. Today, Harding released new music, announced the new album Warm Chris, and a robust tour schedule.

The new album will be out on March 25th and the new single “Lawn,” is a shimmering reflection of Harding’s unique spirit as a musician. The track rolls along with the same grassy, groovy feeling that makes her such a mesmerizing artist. The song and album are both produced by John Parish, who along with Harding’s previous two albums, produced Dry Cleaning’s standout New Long Leg, and has worked extensively with PJ Harvey.

Watch the video and listen to “Lawn” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Warm Chris below. 2022 tour dates are also listed below with tickets now on sale here.

1. “Ennui”

2. “Tick Tock”

3. “Fever”

4. “Warm Chris”

5. “Lawn”

6. “Passion Babe”

7. “She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain”

8. “Staring At The Henry Moore”

9. “Bubbles”

10. “Leathery Whip”

03/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

03/05 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

03/06 — Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

03/07 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

03/09 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

03/11 — Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique

03/12 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03/14 — Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

03/15 — Zurich, CH, @ Bogen F

03/17 — Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis

03/18 — Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

03/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns

03/23 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

03/28 — Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerk

03/30 — London, GB @ Barbican

03/03 — London, GB @ Barbican

04/01 — Norwich, GB @ The Waterfront

04/03 — Glasgow, GB @ City Halls

04/05 — Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

04/07 — Manchester, GB @ Albert Hall

04/08 — Brighton, GB @ The Dome

04/10 — Cardiff, GB @ The Tramshed

04/11 — Briston, GB @ Trinity

04/12 — Bristol, GB @ Trinity

06/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/04 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/05 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/06 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

06/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/09 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/11 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

06/13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

06/20 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/21 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/27 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/28 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

06/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series

07/01 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

07/02 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

Warm Chris is out 3/25 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.