Alex Cameron understands the importance of getting into character. For each one of his records, Cameron adopts a different musical alter ego. For last year’s Miami Memory record, the Australian singer took on the guise of a sleazy failed entertainer. A year later, the musician is giving fans a taste of his unrefined Miami Memory songwriting sessions with a collection of demos.

Aptly tilted Miami Memories, Cameron announced the collection of demos with the stripped-down track “Gaslight.” About the original album as a whole, Cameron said his inspiration came from real lived experiences though they are still dominated by his alter ego: “When you listen to these songs, and you’re waiting for the twist, or the joke, or any kind of discomfort, I can assure you none of those things were there when I wrote them. These are true stories, of actual events. Specific but never esoteric. And graphic but never offensive. Miami Memory is the story of a couple balancing sex with contemporary family values…It’s my gift to my girlfriend, a symbol to hoist on the totem of love.”

Listen to “Gaslight (Demo)” above and see Cameron’s Miami Memories cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Far From Born Again (Demo)”

2. “Gaslight (Demo)”

3. “Miami Memory (Demo)”

4. “PC With Me (Demo)”

Miami Memories is out 8/21 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.