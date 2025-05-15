Towards the start of 2024, Alex G signed a new major-label deal with RCA. That hasn’t yielded a new album yet — his latest is 2022’s God Save The Animals — but he does hav eplans for this year: Today (May 15), he announced a run of September and October tour dates, with support from Nilüfer Yanya at all shows. Information about tickets can be found here.

Alex will soon headline the 2025 Outbreak Fest, which takes place on June 14 and 15. Aside from him, the lineup features Knocked Loose, Slowdive, Danny Brown, Deafheaven, Drug Church, Foxing, God’s Hate, Gouge Away, Militarie Gun, Speed, Sunny Day Real Estate, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, and Tigers Jaw.

Meanwhile, Yanya recently released a new song, “Cold Heart.” The track was written while she and creative partner Wilma Archer “re-approached” a group of songs after touring for My Method Actor. Yanya said, “This one turned out pretty different to how I imagined it. The initial melody felt very spacious, like there’s room for anything to happen. It felt like a kind of experiment.”

Find the list of tour dates below.