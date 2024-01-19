“Miracles” singer Alex G has captured the ears and hearts of alternative music lovers everywhere. Along the way, he has graced our screens via NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and television with appearances on CBS. Alex G has accomplished all these major feats while on an independent label (Domino).

But now, the musician is ready to take on the big leagues. Today (January 19), Alex G announced that he inked a new record deal with RCA. Supporters are dying to know when his major label debut will hit streaming services. Well, until then, what has been confirmed is Alex G’s touring plans.

In addition to supporting Foo Fighters on the road this summer, Alex G has a set tour of his own, which includes an appearance at Governors Ball 2024. View Alex G’s full tour schedule below. Presale for Alex G’s solo tour dates will begin on Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will launch on Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.