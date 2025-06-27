Alex G is off to a hot start with his Headlights era, which he launched in May with the lead single “Afterlife.” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it “possibly the most immediately endearing song he’s ever written” in “a catalog already loaded with idiosyncratic earworms,” and now he’s back with more fresh music.

This time, it’s “June Guitar” (which he released just in the nick of time, month-wise). The new song is a slower burn than its predecessor and it reflects on the troubles of romance: “Love ain’t for the young anyhow / Something that you learn from fallin’ down.”

Watch the “June Guitar” video above. Alex also just added some UK and European shows, so find all of his upcoming tour dates below.