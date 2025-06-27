Alex G is off to a hot start with his Headlights era, which he launched in May with the lead single “Afterlife.” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it “possibly the most immediately endearing song he’s ever written” in “a catalog already loaded with idiosyncratic earworms,” and now he’s back with more fresh music.
This time, it’s “June Guitar” (which he released just in the nick of time, month-wise). The new song is a slower burn than its predecessor and it reflects on the troubles of romance: “Love ain’t for the young anyhow / Something that you learn from fallin’ down.”
Watch the “June Guitar” video above. Alex also just added some UK and European shows, so find all of his upcoming tour dates below.
Alex G’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/25 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
09/10 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/11 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/13 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
09/14 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/18 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/23 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
09/24 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/01 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/06 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/07 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/08 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/05 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue West
11/06 — Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
11/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
11/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
11/10 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/12 — Paris, France @ La Cigale
11/14 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo
11/15 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
11/17 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/18 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
11/19 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA Records. Find more information here.