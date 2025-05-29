Earlier this month, Alex G announced tour dates (alongside Nilüfer Yanya), which seemed to indicate that other news would follow. Now, it has: Today (May 29), Alex G announced a new album, Headlights, his first major-label album and first release with RCA Records. He also shared a video for new single “Afterlife.”
A press release notes that on the new album, Alex “revisits the reality-bending terrain that has made him both a beloved artist and an unassuming cultural figure,” and that the project “demonstrates how Alex’s lexicon of symbols and sounds has, over years and albums, grown into something bigger: a musical mythology that is affecting and unmistakable.”
Watch the “Afterlife” video above. Below, find the Headlights cover art and tracklist, along with Alex G’s upcoming tour dates.
Alex G’s Headlights Album Cover Artwork
Alex G’s Headlights Tracklist
1. “June Guitar”
2. “Real Thing”
3. “Afterlife”
4. “Beam Me Up”
5. “Spinning”
6. “Louisiana”
7. “Bounce Boy”
8. “Oranges”
9. “Far and Wide”
10. “Headlights”
11. “Is It Still You In There?”
12. “Logan Hotel (Live)”
Alex G’s 2025 Tour Dates
09/11 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/13 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
09/14 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/18 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/23 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/06 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/07 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/08 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA Records. Find more information here.