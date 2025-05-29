Earlier this month, Alex G announced tour dates (alongside Nilüfer Yanya), which seemed to indicate that other news would follow. Now, it has: Today (May 29), Alex G announced a new album, Headlights, his first major-label album and first release with RCA Records. He also shared a video for new single “Afterlife.”

A press release notes that on the new album, Alex “revisits the reality-bending terrain that has made him both a beloved artist and an unassuming cultural figure,” and that the project “demonstrates how Alex’s lexicon of symbols and sounds has, over years and albums, grown into something bigger: a musical mythology that is affecting and unmistakable.”

Watch the “Afterlife” video above. Below, find the Headlights cover art and tracklist, along with Alex G’s upcoming tour dates.