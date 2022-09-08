Alex G Releases The Stunning New Single ‘Miracles’

The singles from Alex G’s forthcoming album God Save The Animals have been some of his best material yet. “Blessing” was an idiosyncratic earworm with an unforgettable finale of sputtering synths; “Runner” was a simple ballad with a sticky melody that made for a memorable chorus; “Cross The Sea” was an eccentric track that soared with an array of mesmerizing sounds.

It’s only a couple of weeks until the LP is finally unveiled, and the singer is back with what will presumably be the final pre-album single, “Miracles.” It dives headfirst into his knack for storytelling, focusing on the religious aspect that the record’s title refers to. It ends with his repeating of the line “Miracles and crosses,” almost like an incantation.

God Save The Animals follows the release of his soundtrack for We’re All Going To The World’s Fair that came out earlier this year after he was tapped by director Jane Scoenbrun to score the film. “Whenever it rains at night I put on Alex’s score and listen to how the rain on my roof sounds mixed with Alex’s beautiful, lonely music,” Scoenbrun had said in a statement.

Listen to “Miracles” above.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino Recordings. Pre-save it here.