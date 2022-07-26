Alex G has just released “Cross The Sea,” the latest from his upcoming album, God Save The Animals. The breezy, guitar-driven track features Alex delivering his signature soft-sung vocals as he promises to be present in a special person’s life.

“I cross the sea, yah yah yah yah yah,” he sings, “You can leave it to me/ I cross the field for my baby/ You can believe in me.”

In the song’s accompanying video, created by Elliot Bech, Alex transforms into an animated dog and navigates the city, alongside an animated bird, who appears to be contributing background vocals.

On his upcoming album, Alex collaborated with guitarist Samuel Acchione, drummer Tom Kelly, and bassist John Heywood, as well as Molly Germer for vocals. In a 2019 interview with GQ, Alex revealed that he is hesitant to invite collaborators outside of his inner circle on his tracks.

“I don’t really want to open the floor because it’s still my sh*t, and there’s politics involved when you let other people in,” he said. N”ot that anyone’s sketchy at all, but I don’t like opening the floor because I’m pretty adamant about my ideas, and I’m not trying to have to be a dick. So I just avoid the process. I avoid the discussions where I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’

Check out “Cross The Sea” above.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino Recordings. Pre-save it here.