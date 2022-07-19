Alex G Performs An Intimate Version Of ‘Runner’ In His ‘Fallon’ Debut

Ahead of his upcoming album, God Save The Animals, singer/songwriter Alex G stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the album’s second single, “Runner.”

Joined by a backing band of bass guitarists and a keyboardist, Alex delivered a slow, intimate version of the song, on which he recalls a special friend.

“I laugh when you say the wrong thing / Mouthing off to everybody else but me / They hit you with the rolled up magazine,” he sings.

God Save The Animals is set to arrive this fall. The album was written and recorded by Alex, alongside his bandmates Sam Acchione, Molly Germer, John Heywood, and Tom Kelly. Sticking to his signature approach, Alex demoed the tracks in his home studio, before later recording final versions across various studios. Co-produced with Jacob Portrait, the album was recorded in multiple studios across Philadelphia.

According to a release accompanying the album announcement, God Save The Animals “consequently features the work of some half-dozen engineers whom Giannascoli asked to help him produce the “best” recording quality, whatever that meant. The result is an album more dynamic than ever in its sonic palette and its thoroughgoing complexity.”

In addition to a new album, Alex also recently scored an indie horror film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Check out the performance above.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino. Pre-order it here.