The popular All Things Go Festival has unveiled its lineup for 2024, marking its tenth anniversary. As expected, it is full of a ton of artists not to miss — considering their selection over the past few years has made fans love it.

Laufey (with The Kennedy Center Orchestra), Bleachers, Hozier, and Reneé Rapp will be headlining across the two days on Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other key performers this year include Janelle Monáe, Conan Gray, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Maren Morris, The Japanese House, Holly Humberstone, Briston Maroney, Michael Kiwanuka, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, and many more.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. ET on the official All Things Go website. Considering last year’s festival sold out nearly instantly, fans looking to go shouldn’t hesitate when it comes to buying at the set time.

“All Things Go always strives to deliver a unique, diverse lineup while elevating underrepresented voices,” they shared in a statement. “This year’s All Things Go Festival lineup, promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres. The majority of artists identify as women or non-binary.”

Additional information about All Things Go 2024 can be found here.

