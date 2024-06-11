The DMV area’s All Things Go festival is expanding to New York City. The long-running festival has announced its Big Apple lineup, which will be headlined by Janelle Monáe, Renée Rapp, and Muna. The festival will take over Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on September 28-29 — the same weekend as the usual festival in Columbia, Maryland — with just one stage so there will be no overlapping set times.

The All Things Go festival was founded in 2014 first held at the Union Market in Washington, DC. In 2018, it had its first all-women lineup, and it has continued to pursue the goal of gender parity in the festival industry since, with the 2019 lineup dedicating a full day to women performers and women-led bands. The New York lineup clearly aims to continue that tradition, with a slew of woman-fronted acts, including breakout artists like Chappelle Roan.

The presale starts on Thursday, June 12, at 10 AM. You can find more information at All Things Go festival’s website. See below for the full lineup.