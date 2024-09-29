Chappell Roan might have cancelled her appearance at All Things Go Festival 2024, but the rising pop star’s music sure was present. This time, TikTok’s viral “Hot To Go!” trend can’t take credit for musician’s putting their spin on Chappell’s track.

Yesterday (September 28), Uproxx cover star Muna dedicated one slice of their set to Chappell. In lieu of her absence, Muna performed a cover of Chappell Roan’s breakout single, “Good Luck, Babe!” (viewable here). Although this isn’t the first time another musician sang the tune (hi, fellow Uproxx cover star Jonas Brothers), Muna’s take touched Chappell Roan fans in the crowd given her recent decision to bow out of the festival.

In a note, Chappell Roan outlined her need for a break to tend to her health. Read her full statement below.