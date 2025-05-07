After releasing three albums between 2010 and 2014, Allo Darlin’ is back. Last month, they shared “Tricky Questions,” their first new song in nine years. That was just the start, it turns out: Today (May 7), they’ve announced Bright Nights, their first album in 11 years. They’ve also shared another new song, “My Love Will Bring You Home.”

Singer Elizabeth Morris Innset says of the project:

“It’s an album from the heart, dealing with themes of love, birth and death, which are things we reflect more on than we did when we made our first album. I would hope that the album sounds timeless and joyous, at other times reflective and emotional.”

A press release notes that the seeds of the reunion were planted during the COVID pandemic, when nostalgic band members started having group Zoom calls. It was during those virtual meet-ups that they decided to reform once the pandemic was over, and in early 2023, they did.

Listen to “My Love Will Bring You Home” above. Below, find the Bright Nights cover art and tracklist.