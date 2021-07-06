Amen Dunes, aka the project of Los Angeles’ Damon McMahon, has a new song out featuring UK post-punk crew Sleaford Mods. Titled “Feel Nothing,” the track was recorded with superproducer Ariel Rechtshaid. It’s the first new music from McMahon since his 2018 LP Freedom, not counting the 2019 remix McMahon did of “L.A.” featuring British singer-songwriter Westerman. A rhythmic, gradually expanding cut, “Feel Nothing” also features synths by Freedom collaborator Panoram and a vocal duet by Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson and McMahon.

Likewise, it was announced today that McMahon has been signed to Sub Pop Worldwide. In a highly complimentary review of Freedom, which he called “one of the year’s best indie-rock records, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden said: “Freedom is both an intimate singer-songwriter record and a hypnotic, star-gazing epic that positively soars with romantic uplift. What’s most striking is the sense of perpetual motion — Freedom moves with unprecedented insistence for an Amen Dunes record. No cabin could possibly contain this music. McMahon hasn’t merely stepped away from seclusion and into a larger world; he has launched himself, thrillingly, into the stratosphere… After Freedom, the sky’s the limit for Amen Dunes.”

In a tweet, McMahon wrote, “‘Feel Nothing,’ first song in three years, produced by @arielrechtshaid, music by @sleafordmods and Panoram is out today on @subpop. Big love to them 4 & 2 all of u.”

