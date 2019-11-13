When Canadian musician Andy Shauf announced his new album The Neon Skyline, it came with an interesting premise: Lyrically, the whole record takes place during one night at a local bar. Naturally, the album is story-driven, and his new song, “Try Again,” is about an awkward-but-welcomed reunion between the song’s narrator and a former lover.
That’s not the direction in which the video goes, though. Instead, the clip, directed by Gérald Fleury and Timo Hateau of Mizotte & Cabécou, takes its inspiration from vintage animation and tells its own story. Mizotte & Cabécou say of the video, “Rather than illustrating the storyline, we imagined our own offbeat tale like a parallel to the song. Design, motion, colors and atmosphere are influenced by the pop and childish dream world of ’70s French animation (Chapi Chapo, The Magic Roundabout).”
Watch the “Try Again” video above, and check out Shauf’s upcoming tour dates below.
02/07/2020 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *
02/08/2020 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
02/09/2020 — Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Taproom *
02/11/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *
02/13/2020 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
02/14/2020 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
02/15/2020 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *
02/18/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
02/20/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater *
02/21/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *
02/22/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *
02/24/2020 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *
02/25/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
02/26/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
02/28/2020 — Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall *
02/29/2020 — Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *
03/02/2020 — Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre *
03/03/2020 — Regina, SK @ The Exchange *
03/04/2020 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre *
03/05/2020 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall *
03/06/2020 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *
03/07/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
03/13/2020 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
03/14/2020 — Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa
03/17/2020 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
03/18/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
03/19/2020 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/20/2020 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/21/2020 — Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
03/22/2020 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/25/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
03/26/2020 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
03/27/2020 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
03/28/2020 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
03/30/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
03/31/2020 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04/01/2020 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
04/02/2020 — Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
04/04/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
04/05/2020 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor
04/06/2020 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106
04/07/2020 — Paris, FR @ Trianon
04/08/2020 — London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire
04/24/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^
04/25/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^
04/26/2020 — Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge ^
04/28/2020 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
04/30/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^
05/01/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
05/02/2020 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^
05/04/2020 — Charlottesville, NC @ The Southern ^
05/05/2020 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
05/06/2020 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^
05/08/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
05/09/2020 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^
05/10/2020 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
05/12/2020 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^
05/13/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum ^
05/15/2020 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^
05/16/2020 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe ^
* with Molly Sarlé
^ with Faye Webster
The Neon Skyline is out 01/24/2020 via ANTI-/Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.