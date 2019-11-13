When Canadian musician Andy Shauf announced his new album The Neon Skyline, it came with an interesting premise: Lyrically, the whole record takes place during one night at a local bar. Naturally, the album is story-driven, and his new song, “Try Again,” is about an awkward-but-welcomed reunion between the song’s narrator and a former lover.

That’s not the direction in which the video goes, though. Instead, the clip, directed by Gérald Fleury and Timo Hateau of Mizotte & Cabécou, takes its inspiration from vintage animation and tells its own story. Mizotte & Cabécou say of the video, “Rather than illustrating the storyline, we imagined our own offbeat tale like a parallel to the song. Design, motion, colors and atmosphere are influenced by the pop and childish dream world of ’70s French animation (Chapi Chapo, The Magic Roundabout).”

Watch the “Try Again” video above, and check out Shauf’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/07/2020 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

02/08/2020 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

02/09/2020 — Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Taproom *

02/11/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

02/13/2020 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

02/14/2020 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/15/2020 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

02/18/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

02/20/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater *

02/21/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

02/22/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

02/24/2020 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

02/25/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

02/26/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

02/28/2020 — Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall *

02/29/2020 — Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

03/02/2020 — Saskatoon, SK @ Broadway Theatre *

03/03/2020 — Regina, SK @ The Exchange *

03/04/2020 — Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre *

03/05/2020 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall *

03/06/2020 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

03/07/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/13/2020 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03/14/2020 — Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

03/17/2020 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

03/18/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/19/2020 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/20/2020 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/21/2020 — Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

03/22/2020 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/25/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

03/26/2020 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

03/27/2020 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

03/28/2020 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

03/30/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

03/31/2020 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/01/2020 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

04/02/2020 — Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

04/04/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

04/05/2020 — Cologne, DE @ Luxor

04/06/2020 — Rouen, FR @ Le 106

04/07/2020 — Paris, FR @ Trianon

04/08/2020 — London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

04/24/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

04/25/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre ^

04/26/2020 — Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge ^

04/28/2020 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

04/30/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

05/01/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/02/2020 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

05/04/2020 — Charlottesville, NC @ The Southern ^

05/05/2020 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/06/2020 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/08/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/09/2020 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/10/2020 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

05/12/2020 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

05/13/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum ^

05/15/2020 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

05/16/2020 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe ^

* with Molly Sarlé

^ with Faye Webster

The Neon Skyline is out 01/24/2020 via ANTI-/Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.