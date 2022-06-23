Angel Olsen released her massive album Big Time this year, but she can’t stop doing covers. The indie singers has covered Harry Styles, Bob Dylan, Karen Dalton, and last year she put out a whole EP of ’80s covers. Now she’s back with a cover of Lucinda Williams’s “Greenville.”

This is not out of the blue, considering how much of Big Time was devoted to a country twang. Olsen says that part of what inspired that was her appreciation for Williams’s music. Read what she said about it below.

“Before I wrote Big Time I found a new obsession and love for Lucinda’s body of work. There is no one like her out there. It’s clear to me that her songs come from a very real place, and that’s the only kind of writing I like.

“I recorded my version of ‘Greenville’ in Los Angeles earlier this month with Kyle Thomas of King Tuff. We’ve known each other for a while, but never recorded music together. Kyle made this so fun to record and we had a great time goofing around. Meg Duffy also sang with me on this track. Meg showed me this song for the first time years ago and was the first one to introduce me to Lucinda’s music. It was very meaningful to have them on the track with me.”

Listen to the cover below.