Angel Olsen delivered a double dosage of positivity today, releasing her take on Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and dedicated all proceeds made from the song to the gun-control nonprofit Everytown For Gun Safety.

Olsen heavily emotes throughout her spin on the record, adding a fresh new sound while respecting its legacy. The cover will appear on the soundtrack Apple TV+’s original series Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss, who also serves as an executive producer for the show. The track and soundtrack are both produced by Claudia Sarne.

This cover comes ahead of Angel Olsen’s forthcoming sixth studio album Big Time, led by the singles “All The Good Times,” the title track “Big Time,” and “Through The Fires.” Olsen’s new album will also be accompanied by a 28-minute film of the same name. Olsen is no stranger to covers, as Big Time will follow her 2021 covers EP Aisles. Heck, she covered Harry Styles’ “Boyfriends” before it was even released. The singer is currently preparing for a tour this summer alongside Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker.

Check out Olsen’s cover of Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” above.

Bob Dylan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.