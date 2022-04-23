Angel Olsen Outside Lands
Angel Olsen Covered Harry Styles Yet-To-Be-Released Song ‘Boyfriends’

Just last week Harry Styles debuted not one but two new songs during his Friday night Coachella set. Both “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” are likely singles off his upcoming album, Harry’s House, but for now, “Boyfriends” is definitely the crowd favorite. So much so that indie rocker Angel Olsen has done her own cover of the track, though it hasn’t even been officially released yet. Gearing up to release a new album of her own, Big Time, on June 3, Olsen uploaded her spare rendition of Harry’s tune to her TikTok channel.

“This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella) #harrystyles #bigtime #fyp,” Olsen captioned the video.

Here’s a snippet of the Harry version:

Does this mean a slew of “Boyfriends” covers will be unleashed in the coming days and weeks? Too soon to tell, but if there’s one thing this man seems to understand, it’s just how frustrating men can be. For his set during last night’s second weekend, Harry brought out Lizzo to do some One Direction classics, which is probably not comparable to the iconic appearance of Shania during the first weekend, but at least he mixed it up so fans got something different.

