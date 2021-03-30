Angel Olsen originally envisioned her two most recent albums, 2019’s All Mirrors and 2020’s Whole New Mess, as one double album. That didn’t end up happening, but now the two projects will be brought together under one umbrella on a new box set, Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories, which is set for release on May 7.

The set which also features a 40-page book and a collection of bonus tracks titled Far Memory. Among the bonus tracks are a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This,” a Mark Ronson remix of “New Love Cassette,” and a new song called “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess),” an alternate version of “Whole New Mess” that was recorded during the All Mirrors sessions. Olsen shared the latter track today.

Listen to “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)” above and check out Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories art and tracklist below.

All Mirrors

1. “Lark”

2. “All Mirrors”

3. “Too Easy”

4. “New Love Cassette”

5. “Spring”

6. “What It Is”

7. “Impasse”

8. “Tonight”

9. “Summer”

10. “Endgame”

11. “Chance”

Whole New Mess

1. “Whole New Mess”

2. “Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)”

3. “(New Love) Cassette”

4. “(We Are All Mirrors)”

5. “(Summer Song)”

6. “Waving, Smiling”

7. “Tonight (Without You)”

8. “Lark Song”

9. “Impasse (Workin’ For The Name)”

10. “Chance (Forever Love)”

11. “What It Is (What It Is)”

Far Memory

1. “All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)”

2. “New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)”

3. “More Than This”

4. “Smaller”

5. “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)”

6. “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)”

Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories is out 5/7 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.