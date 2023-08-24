In May, Anjimile announced The King, his forthcoming sophomore album, by releasing its title track. Then in June came “Father,” which Uproxx selected among “The Best Indie Music” from that week because of how powerfully the ballad acknowledges his parents supporting him while getting sober.

Anjimile’s The King rollout continued on Wednesday, August 23, with “Animal,” a potent protest against police brutality. The acoustic track was accompanied by an evocative video, directed by Robby Opperman, and an announcement that Anjimile will head out on tour later this year.

“‘Animal’ is one of the first protest songs I ever made,” Anjimile captioned an Instagram post. “I was pissed off when I wrote it and I’m pissed off now. F*ck police brutality. Link to video in bio + stream the tune wherever you listen to music. And we’re going on F*cking tour! See you in the UK/EU in November + east coast US in December :).”

The video begins with a candle burning in an otherwise pitch-black room. It cuts to an up-close shot of Anjimile’s face. He references George Floyd’s May 2020 murder, singing, “I lost my mind I couldn’t handle it / Burned my fingers on the candle lit / Madness manifest / Kneeling on my chest / I’ve seen the footage and the camera roll / If you treat me like an animal / I’ll be an animal.”

Per a press release, The King finds Anjimile as he “continues exploring what it means to be a Black trans person in America.” It adds, “Featuring the singles ‘The King,’ ‘Father,’ and ‘Animal,’ the brutally honest reflection of 2020’s deadly summer is less reminiscent of the pink cloud of early sobriety and more rooted in the reality of seeing brutality with clear eyes. Drawing from influences ranging from religion, Phillip Glass, and lived experiences, the album is a grand step forward for Anjimile.”

Watch the “Animal” video above, and check out Anjimile’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch

09/28 — Montreal, CA @ POP Montreal

11/03-04 — Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Zonzij

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

11/11 — London, UK @ Pitchfork London

12/o1 — Winston-Salem, NC @ SECCA

12/02 — Washington, DC @ DC9

12/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

12/07 — Kingtson, NY @ Tubby’s

12/08 — Boston, MA @ ICA

12/10 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake

12/12 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

12/13 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl

The King is out 9/8 via 4AD. Find more information here.