This Tuesday, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd last May. The conviction happened nearly a year after Floyd’s death, but seeing as 98.3 percent of murders by police from 2013-2020 resulted in no charges, many were glad to finally see Chauvin behind bars. Along with many other celebrities, Travis Scott was among those grateful for the sentencing.

Scott recently sat down for an interview with AP to discuss his thoughts surrounding the trial. Along with feeling “glad” that Floyd was able to get justice, Scott says he hopes the world can eventually “get to a more balanced” place:

“I mean, we felt that we finally got justice toward some sh*t that was just very disgusting. For it to take so long to finally catch something like a verdict like this for the things that happen every day—even during the week of his trial, you’re seeing still it’s continuing—I’m glad that it’s justice for the Floyd family. Now that we can try to work forward to even just try to stop it, in a mass picture, you get what I’m saying? Trying to get to the next step where we can halt this attack, whether it’s from the police or any walking person and just try to get to a more balanced spot in the world. Because this sh*t, it’s just crazy.”

Along with Scott, other musicians who shared reactions to Chauvin’s conviction include Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Mariah Carey, Common, and many more.

