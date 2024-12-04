Anxious took a big swing with “Counting Sheep,” and hit a home run. Now, the Connecticut melodic punk group is back with a new song from their upcoming album, Bambi. “Head & Spine,” like the album as a whole, is influenced by everyone from The Smashing Pumpkins to Jimmy Eat World to Blink-182, and has a massive chorus that would make those bands proud.

When talking about “Head & Spine,” singer Grady Allen called it “probably one of my favorite songs on the whole record.” He continued:

“The whole song came together over months just riff by riff. It felt kind of unclear exactly where the song was going to land. There’s all of these sort of disjointed pieces, we were trying to pull from Blink-182’s Untitled, some Smashing Pumpkins — even the bridge is this dramatic thing we wouldn’t typically do. All together I think it really works.”

Listen to “Head & Spine” above. Anxious also announced spring 2025 tour dates, which you can see below.