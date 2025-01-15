Connecticut punks Anxious made an instant impression with their debut album, Little Green Houses, one of 2022’s best. Much of the pre-release material for their sophomore effort, Bambi, has been out how they were influenced by the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Blink-182, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Death Cab For Cutie. You can really hear those ambitious reference points in new single “Some Girls.” It’s a thrilling evolution from one of the best punk bands out there today.
Watch the “Some Girls” video above, and check out Anxious’ upcoming tour dates below.
Anxious’ 2025 Tour Dates
02/01 — Boston, MA @ Something in the Way Fest
03/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
03/12 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *
03/13 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *
03/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
03/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *
03/16 — Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr *
03/18 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
03/19 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room *
03/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *
03/22 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room *
03/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex *
03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
03/28 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *
03/29 — Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou’s *
03/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
04/02 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *
04/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *
04/06 — Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge *
04/07 — Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit *
04/08 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *
04/10 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
04/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *
* w/ Ultra Q, Stateside
Bambi is out 02/21 via Run For Cover Records. You can find more information here.