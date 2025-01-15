Connecticut punks Anxious made an instant impression with their debut album, Little Green Houses, one of 2022’s best. Much of the pre-release material for their sophomore effort, Bambi, has been out how they were influenced by the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Blink-182, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Death Cab For Cutie. You can really hear those ambitious reference points in new single “Some Girls.” It’s a thrilling evolution from one of the best punk bands out there today.

Watch the “Some Girls” video above, and check out Anxious’ upcoming tour dates below.