Swedish multi-instrumentalist and producer Arc De Soleil is a rising act to watch. In fact, the “Mumbo Sugar” singer has already secure noteworthy co-signs from fellow musicians Leon Bridges and Vulfpeck.
While Arc De Soleil tours across North American with the entertainers, he is fleshing out a fan base all his own. Today (February 21), Arc De Soleil dropped a live performance video of “Sunchaser” to get these new supporters into his groove.
According to Arc De Soleil, the self-produced and written tuned started off as a sonic tribute to his trip to Egypt. But it quickly transformed into a fuzzy and funky sonic exploration of the relationship between ancient Egyptians and deity Ra.
In a statement, Arc De Soleil opened up about his inspiration behind the record, saying: “‘Sunchaser’ paints the notion of feeling trapped in a sort of perennial alienation towards being in the world, longing for a sense of realness that would ignite the soul with true belonging. Chasing the sun is a metaphor for the striving towards this home of the soul.”
Watch Arc De Soleil’s live performance video for “Sunchaser” above.
Arc De Soleil 2025 Tour Dates: 2025 North American Tour
06/19 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
06/22 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
06/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Echo
06/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/01 – San Diego, CA @ MusicBox
07/02 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
07/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
07/18 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Park ^
* – supporting Vulfpeck, ^ – supporting Leon Bridges