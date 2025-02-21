Swedish multi-instrumentalist and producer Arc De Soleil is a rising act to watch. In fact, the “Mumbo Sugar” singer has already secure noteworthy co-signs from fellow musicians Leon Bridges and Vulfpeck.

While Arc De Soleil tours across North American with the entertainers, he is fleshing out a fan base all his own. Today (February 21), Arc De Soleil dropped a live performance video of “Sunchaser” to get these new supporters into his groove.

According to Arc De Soleil, the self-produced and written tuned started off as a sonic tribute to his trip to Egypt. But it quickly transformed into a fuzzy and funky sonic exploration of the relationship between ancient Egyptians and deity Ra.

In a statement, Arc De Soleil opened up about his inspiration behind the record, saying: “‘Sunchaser’ paints the notion of feeling trapped in a sort of perennial alienation towards being in the world, longing for a sense of realness that would ignite the soul with true belonging. Chasing the sun is a metaphor for the striving towards this home of the soul.”

Watch Arc De Soleil’s live performance video for “Sunchaser” above.