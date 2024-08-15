This time last week, Leon Bridges announced a new album, titled simply Leon. Now, he’s got more news: He’s going on The Leon Tour later this year.

The run kicks off in October and hits a number of North American theaters between then and mid-November. The tour wraps up with a hometown show in Fort Worth, Texas. Hermanos Gutiérrez joins Bridges on the road, while Charley Crockett will also be there for the Forth Worth concert.

Ticket pre-sales start on August 20 and tickets go on sale on August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the tour website.

Bridges says of the tour in a statement:

“I wanted to bring the magic and connection that made this record to this tour, so I felt it was important to pick the right rooms to play. I’ll be performing at intimate theaters this run with my incredible band. These are listening rooms — beautiful stages that truly showcase the music and allow me to get back to analog instrumentation. Plus, I’ve really missed playing guitar. I’ve got my brothers, Hermanos Gutiérrez, supporting me on tour as well. The tour starts in Austin and ends with a truly epic night in Fort Worth — aka Panther City — joined by my friend and Texas legend, Charley Crockett. Can’t wait to play this record for y’all live! Hope to see you out there.”

Find Bridges’ upcoming tour dates below.