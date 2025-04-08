Following a tumultuous period, Arcade Fire is back: Today (April 8), the Canadian favorites have officially announced Pink Elephant, a new album that’s set to arrive on May 9.

Ahead of then, the band has shared the single “Year Of The Snake,” a patient and smoldering track.

A press release notes the album title refers to “that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid,” and that the project “invites the listener on a sonic odyssey – a quest for life – that exists within the perception of the individual, a meditation on both darkness and light, the beauty within.”

The project clocks in at 42 minutes; was produced by Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, and Daniel Lanois; and was recorded at Butler and Chassagne’s Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.

Notably, this is the band’s first album without Will Butler, who left the group in 2021, after We was completed but before it was released.

Watch the “Year Of The Snake” video above and find the Pink Elephant album art and tracklist below.