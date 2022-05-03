Arcade Fire underwent a major change recently, as the group announced longtime member Will Butler left the band in late 2021, a move the now-ex member only announced in March. Now, Win Butler, the band’s singer and Will’s brother, has spoken up about the departure.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe (which will be shared soon but of which Consequence has an exclusive advance clip), Win says:

“I love Will. I mean, he’s my brother, he’s my only brother. And he’s always had interests that transcend music. I think that he sort of followed his big brother into this band. It was his first job. I can’t really speak for him, but… this pandemic was… he’s got three young children, and [wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne] and I are able to bring our child on the road, but I think that if I wasn’t… there’s things way more important than music. […] My brother has his own path, you know what I mean? He took a year out in the middle to go back to school. He’s sort of done his own thing the whole time and I think that there’s things other than music that he has interest in. But I think fundamentally, you only have one chance to raise your family and to kind of have a life with your family. I think it’s very, extremely understandable. It’s easy just to get… I’m proud of him for doing his own thing.”

Win also noted he doesn’t see himself leaving the band, continuing, “The whole band is my family and there’s family you’re born with, and family that you choose, and I think sometimes the family you choose can be just as big a thing, because it’s love and life, all that sh*t, it’s not a straight line. I’m not really scared of any of it. I feel really grateful to be able to play still and to be able to do shows. It was really dark not having access to that, for me. This band is my life, so there’s no out for me, fortunately.”