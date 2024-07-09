Are Rashida Jones And Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig Married?

Technically, no, they’re not… but practically, they pretty much are.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Jones was asked, “You’re now married to Ezra Koenig, of Vampire Weekend, and have a kid with him. At what point did you get married? I feel like that went under the radar.” She responded, “Oh, we’re not married. We just kind of call each other that. But we are what we are, in the eyes of God! My parents only got married when my dad had his first brain aneurysm and my sister was 6 months old, because of rights stuff. I’m sure we’ll get married at some point, but we basically are.

(This follows a March interview with The Guardian in which Koenig referred to Jones as his “wife.”)

Jones was also asked, “Did you embrace the role of the rock-star girlfriend?” she replied, “Like, vintage fur coats and bus life? No. Too old for bus life. But I’m extremely proud. He takes a very long time to make his albums, which is so lucky for me, because it means he’s home a lot of the time. This is our second tour cycle really, so we’ll see how far I go with rock wife.”

