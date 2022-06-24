Earlier this year, pop punk queen Avril Lavigne released her seventh studio album Love Sux, a return to form. Today, she covered Adele’s “Hello” for the Spotify Singles series and unveiled a stripped-down version of her song “Love Sux.” The rendition of Adele’s hit is emotive and powerful, and the new version of “Love Sux” is even more poignant than the original version.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” the singer said. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

The star recently got engaged to the artist Mod Sun. About the proposal, she explained, “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.” She added, “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately. He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

Listen to the Spotify Singles recordings below.