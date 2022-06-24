Ever since the release of her fourth album 30 last fall, fans of Adele have been looking for opportunities to watch the singer perform records from the projects in the US. She was set to hold a Las Vegas residency, but that was postponed due to COVID delays. It remains to be seen when that residency will make its return, and whether or not Adele will have shows in the states beforehand. With that being said, folks across the pond are gearing up for her pair of performances at London’s BST Hype Park, both of which are set to go down on July 1 and 2.

The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! An all female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!! pic.twitter.com/0Xh6pFjMgv — Adele (@Adele) June 23, 2022

Ahead of the shows, Adele announced an all-female lineup that will join her onstage. In the announcement, Adele revealed that Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti, and Tamzene will perform with her during the shows at BST Hyde Park. It’s unknown if the lineup will be split in half between the two days or if all women will appear during both shows.

“The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!” Adele wrote with her announcement about the show. “An all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!!”

She continued, “It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

BST — or British Summer Time — Hyde Park takes place every year across two weekends in London. This year, it began on June 24 with Elton John as a headliner and it will end on July 10 with Duran Duran closing things out. In between it all, Eagles, Pearl Jam, and The Rolling Stones join Adele as headliners on different days while Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Little Big Town, and more have or will perform.