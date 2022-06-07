iHeartRadio Music Festival will return to Las Vegas this September. This year’s festival boasts a promising line-up featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne.

iHeartRadioMusic Festival will take place September 23 and 24 at the T-Mobile Arena. In addition to the aforementioned performers, Black Eyed Peas, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Morgan Wallen are all set to take the main stage.

On that Saturday, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chloe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, and Lauren Spencer-Smith are set to take the Daytime Stage at Area15.

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

For those who can’t make the festival, The CW Network will livestream the concert through the CW app, and will also broadcast the concert on a later day in October.

General on-sale begins Friday, June 17 at AXS.com.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.