Avril Lavigne recently enjoyed one of the biggest moments of her life when now-fiance Mod Sun proposed to her. Now, after the two got engaged, Lavigne has offered details about both her new ring and how the proposal itself went down.

Lavigne told People of the ring, “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has ‘Mod + Avril’ on the inside. He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

People notes the ring is “a custom-designed, heart-shaped diamond ring from celeb-loved Beverly Hills hotspot XIV Karats. The stone is set in a royal setting designed with little diamond hearts on the band.”

As for the proposal, Lavigne said, “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine Riverr. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

Of their relationship more broadly, she noted, “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately. He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural. […] I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together. It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”