Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun Are Engaged After A Romantic Paris Proposal

Back in 2021, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun (real name Derek Ryan Smith) reportedly started dating after working on music together; Lavigne featured on Mod Sun’s 2021 album Internet Killed The Rockstar, while Mod Son co-wrote and/or produced most of the songs on Lavigne’s new album Love Sux. Now, they’re taking things to the next level as Lavigne announced today she and Mod Sun are engaged.

This afternoon, Lavigne shared an Instagram photo gallery that starts with Mod Sun on one knee in front of Lavigne with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Other photos from the gallery show off Lavigne’s ring and other moments from their Paris trip. She captioned her post, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours [heart emoji] [ring emoji] [champagne glasses emoji]. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.” That translates to, “Yes! I love you forever. Sunday. 27. March. 2022.”

Mod Sun commented on the post, “I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”

He also shared a post of his own, a poem that reads, “The day we met I knew you were the one. / Together forever til our days are done. / I had a dream where I proposed in paris. / I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. / I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. / You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. / I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… / I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. / I love you Avril [heart emoji].”

This will be Lavigne’s third marriage, as she was previously married to Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. As for Mod Sun, he was previously married to Bella Thorne.