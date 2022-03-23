Kristen Stewart was nominated for her first Academy Award for playing Princess Diana in Spencer. Maybe she can get nominated for her second (or third, if her “gay ghost-hunting” reality series gets adapted into a feature-length film) Oscar for another biopic, this time as pop-punk legend Avril Lavigne. Is it any crazier than Rami Malek slapping on some fake Freddie Mercury teeth and winning for Bohemian Rhapsody?

While walking the red carpet before the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Lavigne was asked who she would want to play her in a movie about her life. The “Complicated” singer took a long pause to think about it before answering. “Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film,” she said. “She’s dope, yeah.” At the very least, Stewart needs to be in the “Sk8er Boi” movie. It couldn’t be any more obvious.

“I love how much people still really bring that song up,” Lavigne told us about the legacy of “Sk8er Boi.” “I love how warmly everybody still feels toward it. It’s a really special thing, and unique, to have a song that really stands out. I have a lot of big songs, but that one, everyone seems to resonate with. It’s taken on… it’s insane to see a whole new generation discovering music of mine twenty years later. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

