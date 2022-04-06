In recent months, Olivia Rodrigo has been preparing for her first-ever tour, which kicked off in Portland, Oregon last night (April 5). While her Sour songs are enough to excite a crowd, Rodrigo worked a fantastic cover into her setlist, as Setlist.fm notes a few songs into the show, she performed Avril Lavigne’s classic single “Complicated.” Fan-shot videos from the performance show both Rodrigo and her audience getting super into the rendition:

pop punk never dies pic.twitter.com/Q60DCct1H9 — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) April 6, 2022

The cover makes a ton of sense, given that the tune is the sort of music Sour was inspired by and that with only one album under her belt, Rodrigo doesn’t currently have a ton of original songs to perform live. So, including some covers in her setlist is a good move to flesh it out. In fact, “Complicated” wasn’t the only cover of the night, as she later performed Veruca Salt’s “Seether.”

In February, Lavigne spoke about Rodrigo, saying, “I met her a [few months] ago and it’s like she’s kind of going through what I went through. I wrote my first album when I was 16 and experienced crushes and like dating or whatever for the first time and how intense that feels and then writing songs and putting that into music. […] It’s so great because you’re putting all that into your art and it’s so real and people relate to that, and she’s great. It was so lovely meeting her and she’s doing amazing stuff.”

Watch Rodrigo cover “Complicated” above and find the full setlist for the April 5 concert here.