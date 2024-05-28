Here Is Avril Lavigne’s ‘The Greatest Hits Tour’ Setlist

Avril Lavigne has quite the library of hits, featuring “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You,” “Happy Ending,” and “Girlfriend.” Well, we’re now about a week into Lavigne’s The Greatest Hits Tour and those songs and others have made it into the setlist so far. If you’re heading to an upcoming concert, here’s a look at what you can expect.

Looking at her latest concert — on May 26 at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheaterin Ridgefield, Washington, via setlist.fm — Lavigne played all the aforementioned hits, opening with “Girlfriend,” closing the main set with “Sk8er Boi,” and going with “Head Above Water” and “I’m With You” for the encore.

All Time Low also joined Lavigne for their Lavigne collaboration “Fake As Hell.” Guests like this are often a one-off thing when both artists happened to be in the same city at the same time, but All Time Low is one of Lavigne’s openers on this tour, and they’ve joined her to play the song on ever Greatest Hits Tour date so far.

Check out the Ridgefield setlist below.