Avril Lavigne is kicking off her The Greatest Hits Tour later this month, and yes, it will be Avril Lavigne on stage — not a body double named Melissa.

For years, a conspiracy theory has circulated that claims Lavigne died in 2003, after releasing her 2002 Grammy-nominated album Let Go, and replaced by a doppelgänger named Melissa. On this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy, Lavigne addressed the wild rumor with an endearing sense of humor.

“It’s just funny to me,” Lavigne said around the 42-minute mark. “On one end, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day,’ but then other people are like, you know, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”

Host Alex Cooper cracked up laughing when Lavigne threw up a sarcastic thumbs-up. Lavigne continued, “Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right? I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s negative or anything creepy.”

Cooper interjected, “Avril, this conspiracy theory about you is a little creepy. Come on.”

Lavigne wasn’t convinced, shrugging and saying, “I don’t know. It could be worse. I mean, obviously, I am me. It’s so dumb.” Lavigne playfully jabbed Cooper and sarcastically said, “I mean, I feel like you might believe it?”

Ultimately, Cooper said she has “empathy” for Lavigne having to be the subject of such an absurd rumor and asked Lavigne if she cares about it, which she does not. At all.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lavigne shared that she’s “f*cking awesome” in a relationship and expertly avoided directly confirming whether she dated Tyga. She also opened up about being cheated on in the past and explained what she looks for in a partner.

Watch clips from Lavigne’s Call Her Daddy episode below.